Stormont election put back a year

THE UK Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris, has delayed the next Stormont election by almost a year.

Mr Heaton-Harris announced the plan under new legislation that will push any potential election date back until at least January 18, 2024.

The Secretary of State told the House of Commons the new Bill would provide “a single retrospective extension of the Executive formation period for one year.”

The Stormont Executive has been issued with a deadline of January 19, 2024, to re-establish the coalition. If they fail to do so the decision would fall back on the head of the Secretary of State, who would then be required to order in an election within 12 weeks of this date.

Mr Heaton-Harris is set to meet with the Stormont officials to inform them of his decision.

“The legislation will also enable the government to bring this new period to an early end and move to elections sooner, if necessary,” he said, claiming that restoring the Executive remains his “top priority”.

Reacting to the news, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said in the Commons: “The proposed legislation will at least put an end to the meaningless series of deadlines that have come and gone with no progress on restoring democratic governance in the North.”

Eoin Tennyson of the Alliance party claimed that having a long-term strategy in Northern Ireland is not “pie in the sky”. He said: “It’s sensible, logical, mature politics.”

Planned press conference with Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris @chhcalling in disarray after Northern Ireland Office tried to limit media access. @rtenews @bbcnewsline @Tracey_utv @DavidYoungPA who were only ones invited refused to accept that condition @NUJofficial pic.twitter.com/gNF2I3y7w3 — Vincent Kearney (@vincekearney) February 9, 2023

A Belfast press conference on the latest Heaton-Harris move broke up in chaos on Thursday afternoon after NIO officials attempted to limit the journalists present to representatives of RTÉ, the BBC, UTV and the Press Association. Members of the media made a collective decision not to attend the press conference when they were told the news.

And the move to long-finger the next Stormont election comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday that the Protocol is legal.

It’s the third defeat in a row for the small group of unionists who launched the legal challenge.

In the wake of the ruling they claimed that the court case had never been about the law, rather it had been an attempt to throw a spotlight on the constitutional harm they claim is being done to the the union by the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement.