PUPILS from Scoil an Droichid, St Joseph’s Primary School, and St Malachy’s Primary School participated in a South Belfast storytelling project led by poet and author Nandi Jola, exploring themes of home, community, and belonging.

Through interactive workshops, students reflected on what ‘home’ means to them by engaging in storytelling and creating artwork and poetry. Their work has been brought together in a published book, giving young people from the Market area of South Belfast a meaningful platform to express their voices and extend a warm welcome to new residents of the Gasworks shared housing development.

A celebration event took place at Parliament Buildings, marking the official launch of the book and recognising the pupils’ participation in the project ‘Knock Knock’.

A copy of the publication will be given to all new families who move into the 94 new homes – 60 houses and 34 apartments across two sites currently being built and allocated in the Gasworks site in South Belfast. It will also be distributed across the participating schools, as well as in community spaces throughout the city.

Stephen Reynolds, Housing for All Manager, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, said: “The Knock Knock Project is a great example of children coming together to creatively explore what home really means to them. Community support, family and a sense of belonging are key themes helping to building strong sustainable communities which celebrate friendship and diversity.

Stephen Reynolds, Housing for All Manager at Northern Ireland Housing Executive; Deirdre Hargey MLA; and Loma Wilson, Director of Communities at Radius Housing, with pupils launching their published ‘Knock Knock’ book

"The project reminds us that ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing is not just about where we live, but about creating places where everyone feels that they belong.”

Deirdre Hargey MLA said: “I am delighted to support the Knock Knock project and the pupils from St Joseph’s College, St Malachy’s Primary School, and Scoil an Droichid.

"This project has highlighted the importance of community, inclusion, belonging and respect allowing pupils to reflect on what ‘home’ means to them through art, poetry, and storytelling. This booklet serves as a reminder of the diverse and vibrant community we are building together.”