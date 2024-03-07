Students to benefit from £1m worth of financial support

AN additional £1 million to support students facing financial hardship as a result of the increasing cost of living has been announced by Economy Minister Conor Murphy.

The funds will be distributed to Queen’s University, Ulster University, the Open University, St Mary’s University College and Stranmillis University College for eligible students to apply for.

The funding is in addition to the £2.8 million of support funds already committed by the Department for the Economy this year and is in response to the high level of demand being experienced at the higher education institutions.

The support funds are distributed by the higher education institutions to students who find themselves in financial hardship and who, without additional financial support, might not be able to complete their course.

Minister Murphy said: “I am acutely aware of the impact of cost of living increases on students and am pleased to make this additional £1 million available immediately.

“A thriving higher education sector is critical for a strong, regionally balanced economy and I am engaging with my officials to fully scope the options for further changes to financial and other means of support.

“I encourage any student who feels that they may be eligible for additional support to contact their higher education institution and apply. I also urge the institutions to ensure they apply eligibility criteria as flexibly as possible when considering applications for support from students."