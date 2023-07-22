Suffolk Road takeaway robbed by three men – one armed

STAFF at a West Belfast fast food takeaway were ordered on to the floor as three men – one carrying a suspected firearm – robbed the premises on Friday night.

Police are investigating and are appealing for information following the robbery on the Suffolk Road

Detectives Sergeant Kennedy said: “Shortly before 8:55pm, it was reported that three masked men with one of them armed with a suspected firearm entered the rear of a fast food takeaway in the area. It was reported the males ordered staff onto the floor before making off with a sum of money. No one was injured during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1890 21/07/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”