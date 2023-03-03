Sum of money and sentimental items stolen in Gransha burglary

BREAK-IN: Valuables and a sum of money were stolen from a home in the Gransha area on Friday

A GRANSHA family have been left “devastated” after their home was burgled on Friday evening.

A number of valuables and a sum of money were stolen from the property, but the father of the family said it is the aftermath that leaves the most devastation behind.

“My daughter is just beside herself with all of this and is really frightened to go into the house and to be there on her own. It is the physiological impact that is the worst of all,” Ciarán McMullan said.

“It’s my daughter and her mum’s home. It happened on Friday, and on Sunday night I actually stayed in the house as my daughter’s mum was out. Even myself going into the house at 7pm in the dark I was a bit apprehensive about it and I’m a grown man.”

Ciarán’s daughter who just turned 17 was saving to buy a car for herself and £500 of her savings was stolen. He said sentimental items were also taken including his grandmother's wedding ring and a gold chain given to him by his mother who has passed away.

“That’s the stuff I care about. It’s the irreplaceable things that are attached to memories of past loved ones,” Ciarán said.

Since the burglary took place, Ciarán has spent money on security equipment to give his daughter “some peace of mind".

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly said: "A family has been left visibly shaken by this terrible ordeal in which a large sum of money and items of sentimental value were stolen. Those involved are the lowest of the low.

"If anyone has seem any suspicious activity in the Gransha area or heard anything, please get in touch via private message."

Police are appealing for information following a report of burglary at residential premises in the Gransha Park area of west Belfast on Friday 24th February.

Sergeant Irwin of the PSNI said: “Sometime between 5:15pm and shortly before 7pm, it was reported that entry was gained to a house in the area. It is believed that a number of rooms inside the property were ransacked, with a sum of money and a quantity of jewellery taken during the incident.

“Enquiries care continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1801 24/02/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/."