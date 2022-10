Replica firearm discovered in Lenadoon

POLICE are currently at the scene of a security alert in Lenadoon following the discovery of a replica firearm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a security alert following the discovery of a suspicious object in the Lenadoon area of West Belfast. Cordons are in place.

"Motorists are advised traffic diversions are in place at the Lenadoon Avenue at the junction with Horn Drive and Mizen Gardens. Please avoid the area if possible."