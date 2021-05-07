Swifts hoping to spring a surprise against Dergview in the Cup

ST JAMES’ SWIFTS will make their long-awaited return to competitive action this Saturday when they make the long trek to Ballinamallard to face Dergview in the second round of the Irish Cup.

With the Castlederg club’s pitch being re-laid, a change of venue was required and Swifts will hoe to spring a surprise against the Championship club having received a bye in the first round after Harland and Wolff Welders withdrew from the competition.

Barry Johnston’s side have not kicked a ball in anger since October due to restrictions and could well have been facing the host club this weekend who lost out to Dergview 9-8 in a penalty shootout at the weekend after the game finished 2-2.

It really wouldn’t have altered the task ahead as the West Belfast team will face a Championship outfit regardless and Johnston insists his side will go in as underdogs this weekend.

“We aren’t kidding ourselves and know we’re underdogs going into it,” said the former Cliftonville midfielder.

“We’ve done well to avoid all of the big teams and have someone who we’re capable of competing against, so in that respect it’s a game to look forward to.

“Having to travel all the way to Ballinamallard is a bit of a setback, but we will take it. We’re in the Irish Cup and that’s it.”

Johnston and his players can take a little confidence from the performances of other teams who entered the first round after an extended period on the sidelines and gave a good account of themselves.

Belfast Celtic lost out to Carrick Rangers 3-0, but the score was a little unkind to their fellow Ballymena and Provincial League opponents and the Swifts’ manager believes that teams in this competition have some quality players who are capable of performing on a bigger stage, so is hopeful that will be the case for his team on Saturday.

“Our league is very competitive,” he stressed.

“Ourselves and Belfast Celtic do have some good players who I think could be playing at a higher level. For whatever reason, they’re in our league and they enjoy it.

“They could maybe kick on a wee bit but maybe just don’t have that one wee thing you need to push on, but for us going to Dergview - could some of our players play for them? Certainly. They may want to go down and lay down a marker to show they can play at that level.”

Stephen O’Neill is Johnston’s only real injury concern but is hopeful the former Cliftonville and Dungannon Swifts attacker will be fit to play, while the experience of Kevin Braniff could be crucial to Swifts’ hopes of springing a surprise.

Johnston had hoped to add to his squad, but is unable to do so until the end of the Irish Cup and says it has been a strange few weeks since they were allowed to play warm-up games as not knowing the identity of the opposition meant they were forced to use the games to work on various systems that may been required this week.

“It’s been a really strange preparation,” he admitted.

“On one hand, we were wary about being drawn against a Cliftonville or a Linfield where you know you are going to be defending.

“In our four pre-season or preparation games, it was a half of defending on the edge of our box and then the second half we tried to have a go at a team in case we did end up drawing a team like Dergview, Dollingstown or Knockbreda, so it was very odd.

“You couldn’t focus four games on one particular style of play to prepare yourself the best, but we’ll try the best we can and the proof will be in the pudding of what way we set-up on Saturday.”

They may not be playing of the Irish Premiership’s top clubs on Saturday, but Johnston reiterated his belief that his team will have it all to do if they want to score an upset and advance into the quarter-finals.

However, that doesn’t mean they will be going in lacking belief and with an excellent team spirit at the club, they hope is they can hit the ground running after their extended layoff and pull out what would be a huge win for Swifts.

“We are definitely the underdogs,” he added.

“They are a Championship team and we’re two leagues below, but certainly we won’t feel inferior and will look to go and give a good account of ourselves.

“That community spirit and all of the good things that clubs like us tend to thrive on is hopefully there on Saturday and hopefully we can cause a bit of an upset.”