WATCH: Charity bolsters youth mental wellbeing of children 'at fork in the road'

NORTH Belfast based mental health charity Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues (TAMHI) was founded in November 2011 in memory of Thomas ‘Tammy Tucker’ McLaughlin who took his own life in 2009.



The organisation was formed with the aim of using sport to promote Positive Mental Fitness throughout the North and has grown from strength to strength in their ten years of operation.

TAMHI founder, Joe Donnelly says working with young people in the area has been a positive experience.



“TAMHI was formed in 2011 working with two sport clubs to promote positive mental health and emotional wellbeing," he said. "Over the years we have grown from working with two clubs to working with 128. We support the IFA programme ‘Ahead of the Game’ and we have a really well established youth and schools programme in North Belfast.



“In terms of schools we deliver two programmes. One is a primary school programme where we train teachers in our mental wealth games approach to deliver to the kids and promote mental wealth through play.



“In post-primary we train up young leaders in the mental wealth games which they deliver to their peers and also the local primary school kids."



Detailing the impact of their programmes, Micky Meehan added: “When we look at the schools’ programme, we went into Blessed Trinity College which is a school that is close to both mine and Joe’s heart as we are ex-pupils.



“We went in about four or five years ago and started working with them. We took their third years and built them up as young leaders. They asked what kind of students we wanted to work with and we chose the ones that are on the fork of the road.



“We worked with 27 kids, 25 of whom were on report. Some of them went on to be prefects and by the end of the course 24 of them were off report and doing well in school. At the end of the year we get them to teach their year group which gives them an important role within the school which empowers them.”



TAMHI has three employed staff, two contracted coaches, a part-time placement student and is building a programme that promotes female empowerment.



Micky added: “Within TAMHI we also have our Resilient Active Youth team. Throughout Covid they helped deliver packages to families in need, they fed the homeless and last Christmas they were involved in the food drive at the SSE which fed over 10,000 families across Northern Ireland. They are all fully trained in the games and go out into youth clubs and community groups. A lot of these young people have issues themselves and have had things happen in their life but they are the champions of this community.”



Micky said that every member of their team had been affected by suicide. “My uncle took his own life four years ago and Joe has also been affected by suicide a few times. We know what it is like when someone is struggling we are just one of many brilliant organisations out there. If there was one thing I would say to anyone who is watching or reading this – there is loads of help out there, never give up.”

