Taoiseach praises work of Duncairn Centre during visit to North Belfast

FÁILTE: The Rev Bill Shaw shows the Taoiseach around the arts centre

TAOISEACH Simon Harris has paid tribute to the work of groups and volunteers at the Duncairn Centre for Culture and Arts during a visit to North Belfast today.

On his first visit to Belfast since succeeding Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach, Simon Harris took time out from a busy day of political engagements on Friday to visit the former church on the Antrim Road.

At the Duncairn Centre, Simon Harris met users of the setting including the Disability Project and Arts Group. He also presented a bunch of flowers to Linda Duffy, Co-ordinator of the Disability Project for her work over the last 20 years and received a t-shirt from the Arts group.

Speaking at the Duncairn Centre, Simon Harris said: "I am delighted and honoured to be here today to visit this beautiful setting.

RELAXED: The Taoiseach checks out the Rev Bill's socks

"I have had a very positive visit to Belfast today, meeting the First and Deputy First Ministers, all of the political parties in Northern Ireland and the business community.

"I am delighted to see a functioning government back up running in Northern Ireland. People need to see politics working and delivering for them.

"The Duncairn Arts Centre is a magnificent project in terms of both physical regeneration and social learning. Art can be very healing and bring people together and really transcend politics."

174 Trust Director Bill Shaw added: "We are honoured to welcome the Taoiseach here which is a fitting time for us as we mark the tenth anniversary of the opening of the Duncairn Arts Centre and the 40th anniversary of the 174 Trust."