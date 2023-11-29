Teachers back out on strike today

STRIKES: A teacher on strike in February – teachers in the North are currently the lowest paid in Ireland and the UK

TEACHERS across Belfast will commence the first of five planned strike days on Wednesday lasting until midday.

Members of the Ulster Teachers' Union (UTU), the National Association of Schoolmasters and Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT), Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) and National Education Union (NEU) went on strike in February and today's strike will represent the first of five upcoming days of strike action with the rest to occur in spring.

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan expressed support and solidarity with teachers on strike and said the British government must immediately bring forward a pay deal.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in the education of our children and deserve fair pay and safe working conditions.

“It is disgraceful that education staff have again been forced onto the picket lines at a time when workers, including teachers, are facing a huge squeeze on their finances due to the cost of living crisis.

“With one party’s boycott of the Executive ongoing, the British government must immediately bring forward a pay deal for public sector workers here.

“Public patience has run out. Workers cannot wait any longer. We need an Executive restored now and all parties working together to support public sector workers and services."

My new placard designed and ready to go for the NI teachers’ strike on Wednesday! The figures I’ve used are based on spinal point 6 on each pay scale and the Irish figure is the € to £ equivalent. @NASUWT_NI pic.twitter.com/oJ233EBzP6 — Stephen B (@SCBNI) November 25, 2023

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said a pay rise for teachers is a necessity.

“We know that teachers go above and beyond for our young people, yet they have seen their pay cut by 25 per cent in the past decade alone,” he said.

“Their pay clearly isn’t reflective of their responsibilities, their efforts, or the pressures of this cost-of-living crisis.

“A real pay rise for teachers is an absolute necessity in the face of soaring costs. However, it must be said that this strike is as much about school pupils as it is about pay. It is about securing investment to fix our rapidly deteriorating education system and to allow children to thrive."