Fond memories of George Mitchell's visit to football legend Tommy

MEMORIES: Senator George Mitchell with players from Celtic Boys and Shankill Boys at the Europa Hotel in 1998

A WEST Belfast man says the return of former Senator George Mitchell to the city this week brings back fond memories of his brother's cross-community work with local football teams.

Billy Johnston is the brother of the late Tommy Johnston, who is perhaps well-known as one of the founding members of Oliver Plunkett Youth Club and Immaculata Boxing and Football Club.

He was also a keen hurler and footballer, playing for Shorts, Glenavon, Crusaders and Buckley Wanderers, where he was part of their triumph in the Welsh Premier League.

Tommy was also known for his cross-community work and during the Troubles often travelled between the Falls and Shankill, bringing pensioners together for functions and church events.

Standing ovation for Senator George Mitchell as he takes his seat at Belfast's Lyric Theatre to watch the play Agreement. pic.twitter.com/L19pr0S100 — Mark Simpson (@BBCMarkSimpson) April 16, 2023

He was also heavily involved in cross-community football and back in 1998 welcomed peacemaker and former US Senator George Mitchell to learn about his work.

Mr Mitchell chaired the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement and returned to Belfast this week for an event at Queen's University to mark the 25th anniversary of the historic deal.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Billy shared a treasured picture of Mr Mitchell's visit and said: "I was listening to the Good Friday Agreement event and discussion at Queen's University this week and the words of former Senator George Mitchell.

"The photo is Senator Mitchell with boys from Celtic Boys and Shankill Boys football teams at a presentation event at the Europa Hotel.

"His return visit this week really evoked memories of my brother and all his cross-community work.

"After all, Senator Mitchell was one of the main brokers of the Good Friday Agreement and he took time out to learn about my brother's work."