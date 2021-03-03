SQUINTER: When Mervyn met Maros

Andy is on top in the exciting royal title race



PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have been stripped of their military appointments and their royal patronages after telling the Nellie Dean that they will not be returning to royal duties at any time in the future.



The news triggered the usual torrent of gammon fury that any mention of Meghan Markle does. The reason being that racists are empowered to abuse the American actress while pretending they’re upset about her supposedly baleful influence on her husband, when in fact they are just vein-throbbingly mad because they believe a mixed-race woman sullies the royal bloodline.



Politicians have tweeted their admiration of Israel's vaccine 'success' and not been asked about that country's appalling human rights record and its exclusion of Palestinians in the Occupied Territories from its vaccine programmes. @BBCTalkback — Squinter (@squinteratn) March 2, 2021



Meghan is on a Brexit Britain hitlist that includes Greta Thunberg (foreign), Gina Millar (black), Owen Jones (gay), Diane Abbott (black). And of course the Daily Mail tells us that they are to be despised because of their wokeist, virtue-signalling politics and nothing else. Got that? Good.



Meanwhile, the queen’s favourite son, Prince Andrew, is nestled in the bosom of Buckingham Palace dreaming of the days when he’ll be allowed back on the royal rubber chicken circuit after being furloughed in the wake of his Jeffrey Epstein disgrace.



Despite the fact that Andy refused to cooperate with the US authorities in their investigation of Epstein’s sex-trafficking and paedophile activities, his only punishment remains being ordered to stay in the drawing room watching Netflix and drinking port until the storm blows over.



He’s still His Royal Highness Prince Andrew, KG, GCVO, CD, ADC – which is marvellous, or at least it sounds marvellous because Squinter hasn’t the vaguest idea of what those letters mean. He’s still not only the Duke of York, but also the Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh in the County of Down (where his MP’s a Shinner).



Militarily, the Grand Old Duke of York still has an honorary 10,000 men as he’s Commodore-in-Chief of the Flight Air Arm and Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps. Back on land, he’s Honorary Colonel of four British army regiments: the Grenadier Guards; the Yorkshire Regiment; the Small Arms School Corps; and the Royal Irish Regiment.



As for royal patronages, he has just the 230 from which he’s currently on gardening leave until the time is right for a final decision to be made on his future (ie, when the Daily Mail and the Sun decide to give a thumbs-up or a thumbs-down).