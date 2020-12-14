WATCH: Video tributes to four heroic Urban Village projects shortlisted for Aisling Awards

COMMUNITY CHAMPION: Sinéad McKinley of North Belfast Advice Partnership is interviewed live by presenter Barra Best at the virtual Aisling Awards 2020 on Thursday past. Thomas McMullan, Belfast Media Group

Four pioneering projects across the Urban Village areas in North, South, East and West Belfast were spotlighted at the 2020 Aisling Awards which went out virtually on Thursday night past before an online audience of over 600 guests.

Well done to all the Finalists in the Urban Villages Covid Hero Award at the 2020 #AislingAwards The finalists have all had a significant impact on the local community by helping to get the most vulnerable in society through a very challenging year #ThrivingPlaces #BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/MfNJ38DYbG — Urban Villages (@UrbanVillagesNI) December 11, 2020

Presented by Barra Best and featuring a keynote address by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney TD, the 24th annual awards recognised the Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic right across Belfast.

Among the most competitive categories was the Urban Villages Covid Hero Award which was decided by online vote and was contested by four standout projects: Footprints Women's Centre in Colin (Eileen Wilson), Market Development Association in South Belfast, Walkway Community Centre in East Belfast (Caitríona McCabe), and the North Belfast Advice Partnership (Sinéad McKinley).

Our video journalist Thomas McMullan visited each project before the Awards and met with their intrepid volunteers.

Footprints Women’s Centre, Colin Eileen Wilson is nominated for her role in leading the community response to Covid-19. She ensured that high-need and vulnerable families received regular weekly essential food support. Eileen continues to go over and above for her local community.

Walkway Community Centre, East Belfast Caitriona McCabe is nominated for continuing to provide an inclusive, capacity building programme supporting young mums and young men in lower East Belfast and Short Strand. During the pandemic her work has been an invaluable support especially for the young mums who have found the whole experience very stressful.

Market Development Asscn, South Belfast The Market Development Association are nominated for the help and support they provided to the community throughout pandemic. Fresh food packs, toiletries and other essentials for the elderly and vulnerable, and utility and shopping vouchers for families struggling to adapt to the sudden change in circumstances were provided.

North Belfast Advice Partnership Sinead McKinley is nominated for the outstanding work she does for the North Belfast Urban Village community. Sinead offered support for families and organisations, providing vital benefits advice, and she has been instrumental in supporting the 'school uniform swap shop', food banks, Christmas hampers and meals for families during lockdown.