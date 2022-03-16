Thousands to take part in tomorrow's SPAR Craic 10k

THE SPAR Craic 10k is now upon us as it makes its long-awaited return to Belfast this St Patrick’s Day.

Upwards of 2,200 people are registered to take part, in what will be its biggest event to date since its inception in 2015.

Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl will begin the event tomorrow at 9am sharp as throngs of spectators are expected to cheer on those taking part.

There are expectations of a big crowd coming to see the race which has been held every year on St Patrick’s Day since 2015, last year’s event was held virtually, with the previous year’s being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so hopes are high for all taking part in what should be a brilliant return to form.

Last year’s global virtual race was a success, but this year’s organisers are thrilled to be able to return to the heart of Belfast for the traditional showpiece.

In previous years upwards of 2,000 runners are usually in attendance in a race which is now a staple of the local St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the city, but with this being the first in person race in two years, numbers are expected to be higher.

As per previous years, the race will begin in front of Belfast City Hall and will finish in Ormeau Park via West Belfast with the race taking place as part of Belfast City Council’s efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration on the feast day of Ireland’s national saint.

Alan Lowry, Customer Manager at Avonmore Protein Milk, who will be handing out samples to competing runners said: “Avonmore Protein Milk is delighted to be part of the 2022 Spar Craic 10k. This is the sixth year that we have been involved and are proud to be associated with such a great event which continues to go from strength to strength.”

Pack collection continues today (Belfast Media, 2 Hannahstown Hill, Belfast, BT17 0LT).

If you can't make it, you can collect on the morning of the race at Visit Belfast between 8am-8:45am.

You can place a late entry and pre book bag drop at pack collection.

📞02890611916 pic.twitter.com/bULp3EOaM1 — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) March 16, 2022

Adrian Walker, Partnership Manager at Better, who run Leisure Centres, Gyms and Swimming Pools in Belfast and are also sponsoring the event said: “Better Leisure Centres and Gyms are delighted to be involved again with such a fantastic event.

"Whatever way you choose to get active, our 15 facilities across Belfast provide state of the art gyms, swimming pools, fitness classes and more to help you improve your stamina and build your strength.

"Good luck to everyone taking part in the Craic 10K and we look forward to welcoming participants with our offer of a free guest pass.”

Any late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

Prizes are up for grabs for the first three over the finish line in both the male and female categories.

First place will take away £100 in cash, an engraved piece of Belfast Crystal, a SPAR Craic 10k neck scarf, a Pure Running goody bag as well as free entry into next year’s SPAR Craic 10k.

Prizes of £25 gift vouchers for Pure Running for the Master categories for both male and female will also be awarded in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and over 65.