Three arrested after missing North Belfast brothers found "safe and well"

TWO missing brothers from North Belfast, who were reported missing almost two weeks ago, have been found "safe and well" in County Tipperary.

Patrick Hovarth (5) and his brother, Fabricio (8) were last seen on Friday, May 14 at around 6pm getting into a black-coloured Ford car on the Limestone Road.

The boys were found in Thurles on Tuesday afternoon, gardaí said.

Patrick and Fabricio have since been returned safely to the North.

Two women, one in her 50s and the other in her 30s, and one man in his 40s have been arrested and are currently at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: "Patrick Horvath (5 years) and his brother Fabricio Horvath (8 years) were located safe and well in the Thurles area of Co. Tipperary yesterday afternoon, 25th May 2021.

"Patrick and Fabricio have since been returned safely to Northern Ireland.

"Three persons, two women (50s, 30s) and one man (40s) were arrested under Section 17 Non-fatal Offences Against the Persons Act, 1997 and are currently detained at Templemore and Nenagh Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"An Garda Síochána is not providing any further information."