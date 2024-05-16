Murder investigation and three arrested after woman found dead

MURDER INVESTIGATION: Police at the scene in Madrid Street on Thursday morning Pacemaker

A MURDER investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in East Belfast.

The woman, in her 30s was found in the bedroom of a house in Madrid Street, shortly before 4.25pm on Wednesday afternoon. She had sustained serious injuries to her head.

A woman aged in her 40s, and two men, both aged in their 20s, have all been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time

Police remain at the scene on Thursday morning.

Detective Inspector Michelle Griffin said: "Enquires remain ongoing in order to determine exactly what has happened, and to date we have made three arrests in connection with the investigation.

"I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1190 15/05/24.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.