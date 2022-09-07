Three arrests and items seized on Hannahstown Hill

ARRESTS: Three men were arrested after a stop and search operation on the Hannahstown Hill

DETECTIVES from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit have arrested three men following the stop and search of a vehicle in Hannahstown Hill and properties in West Belfast on Tuesday 6 September under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A number of items were seized including a quantity of approximately 5.5kg of suspected herbal cannabis and drugs paraphernalia.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “Today officers carried out an operation targeting the suspected drugs criminality linked to organised crime gangs in the Lisburn and West Belfast area.

“Three men aged 29, 34 and 39 were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

“The 29-year-old was later released on bail pending further enquiries, while the 34 and 39-year-old men remain in police custody at this time.

“The Organised Crime Unit remain committed to investigating all aspects of criminality being carried out by such gangs. They are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain.

“We will continue to listen to the community and act on any information they provide us, so I would ask anyone with information about any criminality to contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”