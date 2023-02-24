Trees are felled and removed after being 'irreparably damaged'

VANDALISED: Three trees in Greenan have been cut down after being damaged

THREE trees have been felled on the Shaws Road in West Belfast by the Housing Executive after being damaged in a series of attacks.

The action was taken after the trees were “irreparably damaged” according to the Housing Executive. The oak trees have been a staple of the Shaws Road for 50 years.

People Before Profit Councillor Matt Collins has expressed his concern about the original damage to the trees.

“It’s a shame that these mature trees had to be felled,” he said.

“As a society, we are already in the midst of a biodiversity crisis. This is only exacerbated by these kinds of losses. Belfast City Council is in the process of planting one million trees but we need people to be mindful of the importance of conserving our mature trees, which enrich the environment and are an asset for the local community.”

Third tree in Greenan after its removal

Sinn Féin Councillor Áine McCabe spoke to the Housing Executive after they explained they had to cut down the trees because they were "damaged so severely that they posed a risk to health and safety."

Part of the bark from another tree has been stripped away further up the Shaws Road.

According to the Housing Executive the tree in question was not felled as it was deemed “not a health and safety risk”.

The Housing Executive intend to plant replacement trees as soon as possible.