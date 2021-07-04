WATCH: Protests held across North against British Legacy Bill

IN MEMORY: A number of families from the Colin area joined a protest at the mural of Carol-Anne Kelly

The Time for Truth Campaign have held a series of protests across the North of Ireland against the British Government’s proposed Legacy Bill.

It comes as the British Government plans to implement amnesty for those responsible for killings during the 'Troubles'.

The controversial legislation has been opposed by victims of state violence, human rights organisations, academics and lawyers.

The families of the Time for Truth Campaign are once again calling on the British Government to honour its legacy commitments, including the implementation of legacy mechanisms in the Stormont House Agreement, funding for the Lord Chief Justice's five-year legacy inquest plan, and funding for Police Ombudsman historic investigations.

They have also called on the British Government to hold a public inquiry into the state murder of human rights lawyer Pat Finucane.

Spokesperson for the Time for Truth Campaign, Ciarán MacAirt, whose grandmother Kathleen Irvine was murdered in the 1971 McGurk's Bar Massacre, said: “Today is Armed Forces Day, which commemorates the service of personnel in the British Armed Forces. Irish people in the six counties will remember 50 years of human rights abuses at the hands of these Armed Forces in our homes, our streets and laneways, our places of work and play, and in their British prisons and interrogation centres. These human rights abuses range from harassment and torture to the wounding and murder of Irish citizens.

"Instead, our focus is on shining a light on British Government strategy in Ireland, a strategy which breached the human rights of citizens on a daily basis, culminating in civilian massacres in Ballymurphy, Derry, Springhill, New Lodge and many, many more.

"The Time for Truth campaign is mobilising against the British Government’s attempts to bury its war crimes and other abuses under the cover of Covid-19. The latest proposals by them to deny families Article-2 compliant investigations, or access to due process via civil challenges or legacy inquests are totally unacceptable.

"Our protests begin again today, carried out within current Covid-19 guidelines. We have organised a series of protest actions across the six counties in opposition to current attempts to introduce a Legacy Bill next month at Westminster. These mobilisations will increase in time and numbers as our campaign develops. Our demands are modest as we want the British Government to do little but honour its own word and our basic human rights. It’s Time for Justice. It’s Time for Truth.”

Campaigners held a total of 11 protests.

A number of families from the Colin area joined a protest at the mural of Carol-Anne Kelly, an 11-year-old from Twinbrook who was killed by a plastic bullet fired by a British soldier as she returned from a local shop in May 1981.

Sharon Fennell, whose father Gerard was shot dead by British soldiers on the Stewartstown Road in November 1974, said: "I see no reason why British soldiers who have been responsible for killing many people including my father should be commemorated.

"The actions of the British Government and their Armed Forces should be condemned for the murders and massacres they carried out against Irish citizens not commemorated."