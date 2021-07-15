British legacy plan opposed at series of white-line pickets

Time for Truth campaigners, who are calling for an end to the British Government's amnesty plans

The Time for Truth Campaign has held a series of white-line pickets across the North of Ireland against the British Government’s proposed Legacy Bill.

It comes amidst growing concern over British Government plans to implement an amnesty for those responsible for killings during the 'Troubles'.

The families of the Time for Truth Campaign have demanded that there be no amnesty for murderers in the British armed forces, no political interference in legal due process, and no stay on current or future prosecutions.

Campaigners have further called on the the British Government to honour its legacy commitments, including the implementation of legacy mechanisms in the Stormont House Agreement, funding for the Lord Chief Justice's five-year legacy inquest plan, and funding for Police Ombudsman historic investigations.

Time for Truth campaigners held a total of 14 white-line pickets across the North on Saturday.

Campaign spokesperson, Ciarán MacAirt, said: "The Time for Truth campaign is mobilising against the British Government’s attempts to bury its war crimes and protect its murderers under the cover of Covid-19. The latest proposals by it to deny families Article 2-compliant investigations or access to due process of the law will not be tolerated."

He added: “Our demands are modest as we want the British Government to do little but honour its own word and our basic human rights."

Meanwhile, on Friday, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at Westrock Memorial Garden to mark the 49th anniversary of the Springhill-Westrock Massacre.

On July 9 1972, five innocent people – including three teenagers – were shot dead by the British Army between the Springhill and Westrock estates in West Belfast.

The deaths of Margaret Gargan (13), John Dougal (16), David McCafferty (15), father-of-six Patrick Butler (38), and local parish priest Fr Noel Fitzpatrick (42), were never properly investigated. Their killings have been listed for inquest on year two of a five-year plan for legacy inquests, which gets under way this August.

In a statement released following the anniversary of their loved ones, the Springhill-Westrock Massacre families said: "Yesterday we held a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the 49th anniversary of our loved ones who were brutally murdered by the British Army. This was a poignant and peaceful event to honour the Springhill-Westrock Massacre victims. This event has demonstrated that the Springhill-Westrock Massacre families' strength, determination and resilience are truly remarkable and they are an inspiration for the dignity they show while on their fight for truth and justice.

"We are in awe of the support that we received from family, friends, old neighbours who joined us as we remembered that horrific day in July '72.

"The Springhill-Westrock Massacre families message is clear: No one is above the law, they will accept no amnesty for British state forces who carried out their loved ones' murders, they have reaffirmed their continued fight for the truth and justice and there is no hierarchy of victims and every family deserves the truth of their loved ones."