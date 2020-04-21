Top class gesture by Malone College strikes a chord with Gary Lightbody

SNOW Patrol frontman Gary Lightbody has donated £5,000 towards Malone College’s efforts to enable frontline healthcare staff from Musgrave Park Hospital use its facilities during the Covid-19 crisis.

Staff from the nearby hospital are accessing the school to use its shower and changing facilities before and after their gruelling shifts.

Principal Katrina Moore (on video above) said that both the college and hospital are working closely together to provide staff with some respite services.

“We have been supported in this by the entire school community who have donated to this cause,” she said.

“We are indebted to Kennedy Centre for their generous donation of toiletries and to the residents of Orpen Park who have made laundry bags.”

“As a result of our collaboration word spread and we received an amazing donation of £5,000 from none other than lead singer with Snow Patrol Gary Lightbody. When he heard about the work, Gary contacted myself and offered his help in any way.

“We are working closely with the hospital personnel to put this fabulous donation to good use for the staff. Words cannot express our gratitude for his support.”

The Malone College head said this was a testing time for students and staff.

“This is a tough time for us all and the college. Like every other school it is very strange without the pupils. The students of our key workers are also being catered for through a fantastic collaboration with Hunterhouse College, and we want to publically thank them for this.

“The college hopes that we will be back soon and our Malone ‘family’ will be stronger than ever. We are so proud of all of the work our friends in the NHS are doing that we wanted to help in any way we could.”