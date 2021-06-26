Tour of the North parade passes off without incident

THE annual Tour of the North Orange Order parade in North Belfast has passed off without incident.

Around 200 people took part on Friday night in the parade, which made its return after being called off last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Seven bands were featured in the event.

A heavy police presence was in attendance throughout.

The Parades Commission gave this year's much smaller Tour of the North procession the green-light on June 2, with a number of conditions in place.

The outward march began at 7.30pm in Denmark Street, between the Shankill Road and Carlisle Circus.

It then proceeded north before returning at 9.30pm via Donegall Street and past St Patrick's church – which has in the past been a magnet for parade troublemakers.

The commission’s ruling stated that only single drum beats were to be played on certain sections of the route that it has deemed sensitive, and that these sections will also be closed to supporters.

Specifically, these sections are the area between the junction of lower Clifton Street and the Westlink, and Union Street and Donegall Street.

DUP Councillor Brian Kingston, who took part in the parade, said it was "great" to see so many people in the "first parade for ages".

Sinn Féin Councillor JJ Magee hailed a "fantastic" community effort during the event.

“Friday’s Tour of the North passed off peacefully which came as a huge relief to New Lodge residents who have experienced some of the most traumatic scenes associated with such parades in the city over the years," he said.

“I would like to pay the highest tribute to everyone within this community that made Friday such a positive experience for local young people including individuals giving up their time, youth and community groups and the local food bank who assisted with hot food during the England v Scotland soccer game.

“I want particularly to pay tribute to the young people of the New Lodge for their participation, co-operation and good humour on Friday.

“Far too often young people are demonised for the actions of a very small minority so it’s right that they are praised during such a community effort like this.

“There remain only a small number of contentious parades and Friday’s Tour of the North resulted in a peaceful event which shows what is possible for the future.

“I think we must build on this progress for the time ahead and offer the young people of the New Lodge and Tigers Bay hope, leadership and increased understanding.”