Translink onboard for this year's Best of the West awards

LESS than a month remains until 2023’s Best of the West Awards and Translink are proud to be onboard.

This year the awards will be celebrating the very best that West Belfast has to offer across numerous categories based on your nomination and your votes.

The 2023 ‘Best of the West’ ceremony will be hosted at the Balmoral Hotel in Belfast on June 9th for the eighth edition of the prestigious awards.

Translink will be proudly supporting the awards as a business partner and will be sponsoring awards including ‘Best visitor attraction on the Translink route’. The public transport provider is a key part of the West Belfast community and is proud to play an integral role in keeping West Belfast better connected.

Stephen Montgomery, Manager at Translink’s Falls Depot paid tribute to the talent and community spirit in West Belfast and also for Translink staff to be recognised for the role they play across Belfast’s Metro and Glider networks which serve the community every day.

“West Belfast is home to a fantastic range of talent, community spirit, independent businesses and impressive visitor attractions," he said. "Translink is proud to play an essential role in keeping people and businesses better connected and in bringing visitors to the area to enjoy all that West Belfast has to offer.

"It’s great to see Best of the West celebrating these achievements and we’re delighted that our local staff will also be recognised for the important part they play in serving the local community across our Metro and Glider network.

“Translink is also committed to playing its part in taking positive climate action and has pledged to achieve an ambitious target to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030. We’re taking important steps to reach this goal, such as the introduction of new zero emission Metro buses."

ON THE BUSES: Stephen Montgomery, Manager at Translink’s Falls Depot

Stephen continued: "With this in mind, we’re delighted to support the Best of the West environmentalist category, which will recognise the person who has gone over and above to take positive climate action in their community. This award highlights the important role we all have to play in improving the world around us, whether it’s reducing waste, choosing sustainable travel options like bus or rail, or taking steps to introduce biodiversity to your local environment.”

To vote in this year's Best of the West, click here.