Translink donate £1,000 to West Belfast suicide prevention charity

TRANSLINK have donated £1,000 to support the invaluable services provided by Colin based suicide prevention charity, West Wellbeing.

West Wellbeing, located in the Dairy Farm Centre on the Stewartstown Road, have been providing vital counselling and mental health services since 2021. The organisation offers support through a range of services, including one-to-one counselling, bespoke workshops, training programmes, critical response call-outs, child art and play therapy, advocacy services, befriending and community outreach.

£500 of the donation will be used to supply transport to help those availing of West Wellbeing attend the service amidst the cost of living crisis. The other £500 will support the charity’s Well Girl Programme, a personal development programme which supports and promotes the mental wellbeing of young people.

“Translink have very generously sponsored us £500 worth of bus cards which will change lives and filter down through the community. The other part of the funding is going to my Well Girl Programme,” said Alix MaGowan-Wilton, youth coordinator and programme creator at West Wellbeing.

“I have created training manuals for Well Girl. It is in a booklet formation and we want to print it with the idea of training facilitators in the programme. This would mean the message of Well Girl would get out there. If I can train other facilitators and empower the likes of youth workers and teachers in the area, and anyone who wants to train in the Well Girl programme, and hopefully in time the Well Guy programme as well.

We are on @gofundme giving page!



Looking to raise funds for a charity, then why not go to https://t.co/QFJ138swIl and select West Wellbeing from the charities section to get started!!



Help us to continue to provide #SuicidePrevention support to those in need! pic.twitter.com/79LnmZxhaA — 𝗪𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗕𝗘𝗜𝗡𝗚 🎗 (@west_wellbeing) April 3, 2023

“The programme has been going really well, it’s been really well received in the schools that we have been in. The kids have been amazing and engaging, it’s been a really positive experience.”

Commenting on the important work West Wellbeing provide, Stephen Montgomery, Service Delivery Manager at Translink, said: “As Northern Ireland’s public transport provider we’re committed to better connecting our local communities, and we’re proud to have been able to help support West Wellbeing Suicide Prevention through the Translink Staff Charity Committee, which will help West Wellbeing connect its services with those most in need.

“Whilst based in West Belfast the organisation offers services to anyone in need of support for their mental health, from any area, free of charge. We hope our donation will help the team at West Wellbeing continue the great services it provides to those in need in the local community and across Belfast.”