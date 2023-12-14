Transport strike to cause pre-Christmas disruption on Friday and Saturday

STRIKE ACTION: There will be no bus or train services on Friday and Saturday

FURTHER planned strike action by Translink workers is set to shut down bus and train services across the North this Friday and Saturday.

Unite, GMB and Siptu will stage strikes on December 15 and 16 with a further strike planned on Friday, December 22 over pay that has not risen in line with inflation.

Public transport union members have vowed to continue industrial action beyond December if their pay dispute with Translink does not end. Translink have called on union members not to “damage people’s livelihoods this Christmas”.

“We are disappointed with this decision by our union colleagues which will disrupt bus and rail services that so many of our passengers rely on particularly at this busy time of the year,” the company said.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll has backed transport workers’ calls for the Secretary of State to intervene and resolve their pay dispute, stating that the British Government should not leave workers out in the cold this Christmas.

“Public transport workers should not have to take strike in the mouth of Christmas. A proper pay rise is the least they deserve for the crucial service they provide," he said.

Hospitality Ulster chief Colin Neill called on the unions to pause their strike and wait for the outcome of negotiations with central government.

“I would appeal to the unions to please stop. It’s our staff that feel the pain and the businesses that won’t to survive.

“December is critical to us, and this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.”