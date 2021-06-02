Tributes paid to Iraqi refugee who made West Belfast his home

"A LOVELY MAN": Salem Alkhafaji of Iraq and West Belfast who passed away on Saturday

TRIBUTES have been paid to an Iraqi native and Beechmount resident who passed away on Saturday.

Salem Alkhafaji (37), a former asylum-seeker who recently gained refugee status, died in hospital after suffering with chronic kidney problems.

He had been living in Beechmount Street since last November.

Salem was awaiting refugee status to be granted to his wife and four children who are refugees in Turkey. The Alkhafai family had fled war-torn Iraq in fear of their lives.

Suleiman Abdulahi, Director and Founder of the Horn of Africa People's Aid Northern Ireland (HAPANI,) had worked with Salem to secure his refugee status.

“I got to know him well during the refugee application process," said Suleiman.

“He was a really lovely guy, very quiet. He was quite sick and ended up in hospital and I am devastated that he has passed away so suddenly. It really is a sad story."

Suleiman said it's unclear whether the refugee status afforded Salem will now entitle his family to travel to the UK.

“The system really is very complicated," added Suleiman. "I am trying to find out if he ever made the application to try and get the rest of his family here."

Salem's remains are expected to be repatriated later this week.

But Suleiman says HAPANI will do what it can to support the dead man's family.

“I am trying to do some work to track down his family so that they get the support they would have been entitled to if they had joined him," he said.