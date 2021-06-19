Tributes paid to QUB Professor Emeritus Rick Wilford

TRIBUTES: Fellow academics, journalists and politicians from across the political spectrum have paid tribute to Queen's Professor Emeritus, Rick Wilford

QUEEN'S University have led tributes to their former colleague and Professor Emeritus, Rick Wilford, following his death on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the university said: "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the passing of an esteemed colleague, Professor Rick Wilford, Emeritus Professor in the School of History, Anthropology, Philosophy and Politics."

Rick began his career at Queen’s in October 1980, retiring in 2014, but remaining active as an Emeritus Professor until his passing.

Born in Wales, Rick’s academic area of expertise was the politics of the North and devolution. He was co-coordinator of the Northern Ireland devolution monitoring team, producing quarterly reports on the peace process.

He was the author and editor of many books and papers focusing on politics, including Aspects of the Belfast Agreement and he was awarded the Honorary Senior Research Fellow title at University College London in June 2000.

So sorry to hear of the death of Rick Wilford. We shared many fun times in radio/TV studios and he once described himself as the “miserable optimist to Alex’s happy pessimist.’ An epically good guy with a beautifully tuned sense of humour. And a friend to me and @KerriDunn : ) pic.twitter.com/g8jnPIQRC7 — Alex.Kane (@AlexKane221b) June 15, 2021

Paying tribute to Professor Wilford, the QUB spokesperson said: "Rick was also an outstanding teacher, demonstrating an exceptional commitment to the student experience.

"The many tributes on social media demonstrate the impact of his teaching and his ability to engage with students in a manner that was both highly effective in terms of their learning experience, but also very enjoyable, with his astute and witty observations of Northern Ireland politics staying with them long after they had left Queen’s.

"Rick will be remembered not only for his considerable academic achievements, but also for his warmth, kindness and generosity of spirit and also his commitment to his students and colleagues during his 40 years at Queen’s.

"To Rick’s wife, Chris, his sons and the wider family circle, we offer the sincerest sympathies of the entire Queen’s community."

Taking to Twitter, fellow professor and commentator Professor Deirdre Heenan paid tribute to what she called "a legendary figure".

Devastating news that my dear friend and long term partner in commentators corner on @bbctheview Prof Rick Wilford has passed away.



A legendary figure in NI academic and political circles. His wisdom, insights and laughter will be much missed. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Q3xWWrnmaN — Deirdre Heenan (@deirdreheenan) June 15, 2021

Adding to the tributes, Sinn Féin South Down MP Chris Hazzard said: "Sad to hear this; Rick was always worth listening to – not just as a lecturer at university but also when he was on the box. Most importantly he was a gent and always stopped to say hello."

Sad to hear this; Rick was always worth listening to - not just as a lecturer at university but also when he was on the box. Most importantly he was a gent and always stopped to say hello — Chris Hazzard (@ChrisHazzardSF) June 15, 2021

Belfastmedia.com columnist Andrée Murphy said that he "personified generosity and graciousness."

"Whilst Rick was a significant figure in academic circles, he also had an exceptional ability to communicate the complexities of the political landscape across the North of Ireland in a manner which could be easily understood and assimilated by the wider public.

"He was well known for his political commentary and was a go to contributor for many media outlets. Rick’s expert analysis, particularly during elections, was always delivered with incredible insight and understanding, and of course plenty of humour."