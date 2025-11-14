THE death has taken place of lower Falls republican Jamesy Curley. Jamesy passed away at his home in Servia Street, not far from where he was born in Plevna Street.

Jamesy married Agnes Shaw and had his own family: Michelle, Roisin and Shanen.

Sadly Agnes and Michelle died and he became devoted to his daughters and grandchildren.

Jamesy passed away on Friday after battling his illness bravely. The amount of callers to his wake showed just how popular he was in the wider Falls area.

He was a strong character and didn't suffer fools gladly. He was always a fit man and boxed for the Dominican ABC under the late Ned Walls.

He was involved in the Official Republican Movement over many years and supported today's Workers’ Party who provided the guard of honour at his funeral.

His loyal friend to the end Patsy Carberry draped his coffin with the Tricolour and Starry Plough.

His friends said Jamesy “stood by his comrades and friends when they came under vicious attack by Provisional and INLA gun gangs in 1975 and put himself at great risk”.

His large funeral on Tuesday made its way through the lower Falls to St Peter’s Cathedral and then to Blaris Cemetery where he was buried with his beloved Agnes and Michelle.

Jamesy Curley's funeral on Tuesday

He always dressed immaculately and loved his style and his hair especially. He was a man of integrity and principles and will be sadly missed by all who knew him and respected him.

Condolences to Roisin, Shanen, Joe and Frances and all his family circle from his comrades.