Tributes pour in for community champion Tricia Magennis

TRIBUTES have come flooding in following the passing of community and political activist Tricia Magennis.

The 42-year-old mum-of-four passed away on Thursday following a brave battle with cancer.

Tricia is the wife of former Sinn Féin Councillor and Colin activist Stephen Magennis, but was every bit a community servant in her own right.

She stood for Sinn Féin in 2011 local elections in the unionist-dominated Lisburn Town South constituency when few republicans would.

A coach at Gleann Amateur Boxing Club, Tricia helped transform countless young lives that came through the door of the gym. In 2019, she helped spearhead a fundraising campaign to keep the Glen Road club from closure.

The Foxes Glen resident was instrumental in encouraging young women and girls to take up boxing and recently coached some 200 girls who tried the sport for the first time during this year's Belfast Boxing Strategy’s International Women’s Day event. In the short months before her passing, she was studying to become a certified boxing judge.

A tireless community volunteer, Tricia also served as the Vice-Chair of the Butterfly Support Group, supporting the parents of children with complex needs. She was described as an "unseen" volunteer at the Colin Safer Neighbourhood Partnership.

In the months before her passing, Tricia continued to work for others, raising funds for Cancer Research.

Leading tributes to Tricia, her husband Stephen said: "It is with a heavy heart to say that my beautiful wife and mother of my babies and soul mate Tricia Magennis has passed away.

"She fought cancer like no other I have seen to stay with us. You are and always will be the love of my life. We are all heartbroken."

The club, volunteers, players & management committee would like to express our sincerest condolences to u12s player Meadhbh, her father @Magennis32 and the rest of the Magennis family on the loss of their mother and wife Tricia, rest in peace 💛🖤💔 — Colin Gaels CLG (@ClgColin) June 3, 2022

Colin Safer Neighbourhood Project said the organisation is "devastated tonight at the loss of our dearest friend"

"Tricia played a huge role in organising and following up issues effecting hundreds of our Colin residents and was one of the unseen volunteers who ensured our community is one of the safest across Belfast," a statement read.

"On a lighter note, Tricia coordinated the project's Christmas get togethers and made sure all our volunteers felt appreciated for the commitment they gave to our area. Her planning was always meticulous."

They added: "Rest ever easy Tricia, a true Diamond."

County Antrim Boxing IABA stated: "Tricia was an integral part of Gleann Boxing Club and a great advocate of women's boxing and boxing in general. Tricia had just recently taken part in our most recent judging course and helped at all levels of the sport."

Dee Walsh from Gleann ABC said: "All at Gleann saddened by the news of Tricia Magennis passing away. A true friend and the back bone at Gleann Boxing Club."

Sinn Féin MLA Danny Baker said: "My heart breaks for my friend and comrade Stephen on the passing of his wife Tricia Magennis.

"Tricia was truly an amazing woman, a republican and community activist."

The Maireád Farrell Ógra Shinn Féin Cumann described Tricia as "a light within the community".

"She was a proud wife, mother, community activist and republican," they stated. "Our thoughts are with Turk (Stephen Magennis) and his family at this very difficult time."

Féile an Phobail stated: "Very sad news reached us this evening that our friend Tricia Magennis has sadly passed away.

"Tricia, alongside Turk was part of the furniture at Féile events, and was always on hand to support the management and staffing of the Féile bar set up. Her presence, smile and character will be sadly missed. Condolences to the Magennis clann at this very sad time."

Saints Youth Club expressed "deepest condolences" to Tricia's family.

Sally Gardens Community Centre offered "heartfelt thoughts and prayers" to Stephen and the wider family.

Tricia is survived by her husband Stephen and children Diarmuid, Gráinne, Ordhán and Meadhbh.