Trócaire condemns death of aid worker and family in Gaza church bombing

DEVASTATION: Viola and her family died during an Israeli air strike on St Porphyrios Church in Gaza

TRÓCAIRE have condemned the killing of a fellow aid worker during an Israeli air strike on a church in Gaza.

Viola (26), from partner agency Caritas Jerusalem, was killed alongside her husband and infant daughter as they sheltered in St Porphyrios Church in Gaza. Viola’s sister and her two children were also killed. The church provided refuge for 400 plus people including Caritas staff and their families. At least 17 people lost their lives and others are still under the rubble.

Caoimhe de Barra, Trócaire’s CEO, said: “Hundreds of thousands of Gazans have been forced to flee their homes and seek shelter in UN facilities, schools, places of worship or with friends and family. But nowhere is safe from the bombing. If Israel initiates a full-scale ground assault of Gaza it will inevitably lead to the death of more innocent women, men and children. This collective punishment of the population, around half of whom are children, is illegal under international law.”

Trócaire echoes calls from the United Nations and other international and humanitarian bodies for the following to be implemented immediately:

1. An immediate end to hostilities and violations of international law and human rights.

2. The creation of humanitarian corridors to allow the safe passage of humanitarian personnel and relief items to Gaza.

3. The agreement of a ceasefire.

4. The immediate release and return of hostages and those arbitrarily detained.

5. The holding to account of those deemed to have committed war crimes under international law.

This morning we were devastated to learn of the death of our colleague Viola, (26), her husband and their baby in an airstrike attack on the St. #Porphyrios Orthodox Church in #Gaza. @IamCaritas and @Caritas_Mona condemn the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/HnHkP7PtiO — Caritas (@iamCARITAS) October 20, 2023

Gaza has been under a blockade for 16 years. Trócaire has worked in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory since 2002, addressing human rights violations and providing humanitarian aid. Trócaire works with both Palestinian and Israeli partners to further the cause of peace and understanding in the region.

“The world must unite around the principle of protecting civilians," Ms. De Barra said. "The collective punishment being inflicted on ordinary Gazans through continued airstrikes and the complete blockade of the territory is a war crime under international law and is to be condemned outright. The indiscriminate targeting of civilians and hostage taking by Hamas is also a war crime and is to be condemned outright.

1,524 children have been killed in #Gaza.



This is the time to stand with civilians.



This is the time to express solidarity.



This is the time to take action.



Please call on all Irish political parties to speak out to protect civilians. — Trócaire (@trocaire) October 20, 2023

“We are continuing to support our partners at this crucial time as they try to provide humanitarian support to those who are affected by the conflict. They have told us that the situation in Gaza is a humanitarian crisis of almost unimaginable proportions. Our partners in Gaza and their families are facing the same threats as the rest of the population. We pray that they remain safe over the coming days. They will be ready to continue their work on the ground helping those affected by this crisis as soon as they can safely do so."