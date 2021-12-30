Trócaire says thanks to bighearted public

Trócaire’s Head of Region in the North, Siobhán Hanley, has thanked the people of Belfast for their incredible generosity this year – but warned that humanitarian needs are set to escalate in 2022 due to the compounding impacts of Covid-19, climate change and conflict.

Siobhán said one of the biggest crises facing low income countries in 2022 will be a “hunger pandemic”, with the number of people unable to access food expected to rise dramatically. The UN says Covid has already triggered a dramatic worsening of hunger with 811 million people undernourished last year – a tenth of the global population.

“Across Trócaire programmes in 20 countries we are witnessing and responding to the devastating triple impact of Covid, climate change and conflict. Due to Covid lockdown measures people have not been able to travel to markets to sell their goods, go in search of daily labour to earn their living or plant crops. The result is there is no money for food.”

Siobhán said this is compounded by the heightening impacts of climate change which is having a devastating effect on food security. In one of Trócaire’s countries of operation, Somalia, the population is experiencing its third consecutive below-average rainfall season since late 2020 with most of southern, central, and north-eastern Somalia receiving little to no rainfall since June. The resulting drought has meant millions are short of food.

Conflict is also having a huge impact in countries where Trócaire works. In eastern DRC, the security situation worsened in the last two years resulting in 5.3 million people having to flee their homes – the highest level in Africa.

The Trócaire representative said tackling global hunger requires addressing climate change, the political drivers of conflict and responding to Covid in a way that means no one is left behind.

“All this requires political will and a belief that all of humanity has the right to aspire to the same quality of life.”

In relation to Covid Siobhán believes the new Omicron variant is putting the lives of millions around the world at risk and huge pressure on health systems everywhere. Global vaccine inequity must be addressed, she stressed.

However, Siobhán said that what shone through this year was the unwavering support of the Belfast public for the work of Trócaire.

“This was evident with the support for our Lenten campaign and recent Church East Africa appeal. Thanks to the people in Belfast and right across the north we were able to make a difference to the lives of millions of people in 20 countries in 2021, tackling the root causes of poverty, injustice and violence. People showed once again that no matter the pressures they are facing here at home they are always willing to turn their compassion into action, supporting people to live with dignity, justice and freedom from fear. For that we are truly grateful.”