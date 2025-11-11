PETER Heaney, Trócaire’s Head of Region for Northern Ireland, and Claire Hanna, MP for Belfast South and Mid-Down and leader of the SDLP, stand at the door of Number 10 Downing St to present boxes of postcards signed by over 3,000 people as part of Trócaire’s ‘Words are not enough!’ campaign.

The campaign calls on the UK government to uphold its duty under International Court of Justice rulings to prevent genocide and to end Israel’s unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory.

Peter Heaney said: “Our supporters and communities here at home have been watching the horrific situation in Gaza, where they have seen a genocide livestreamed before their eyes. They have likewise been extremely disturbed by the ongoing expansion of illegal settlements in the West Bank, with many Palestinian families and communities forcibly removed from their homes and land. The tremendous response to this campaign shows the sense of solidarity for the people of Palestine and the desire for urgent action to bring about justice."

Claire Hanna said: “The thousands of postcards delivered to Downing Street today show the strength of feeling among people across Ireland who are horrified by the genocide in Gaza. They want to see hope restored and a permanent end to the violence, as well as unrestricted humanitarian access. I’m proud to stand with Trócaire to demand action to protect innocent lives and uphold international law.”