Troubles pensions commitment from Stormont is ‘bittersweet’

A WEST Belfast man who was left paralysed following a UDA gun attack has described news of a commitment by the Stormont Executive to pay for a Troubles pension scheme as “bittersweet”.

It comes following a High Court case brought by Brian Turley, one of the Hooded Men, who were detained and subjected to special interrogation methods by the British military in the 1970s.

He took legal action to ensure a financial package was put in place for the pension scheme.

In a letter to the High Court, the Department of Finance has guaranteed payments will be made.

Lenadoon man, Paul Gallagher, who was shot by UDA gunmen in his Benwee Park home in 1994, said it was “cruel” for the victims’ pension to have been delayed for so long.

The WAVE Victims’ Group campaigner said many victims had passed away since the pensions were first agreed under the 2014 Stormont House Agreement.

He described the Executive’s commitment as “bittersweet”.

“I’m happy enough that the funding is being guaranteed by Stormont.

“Where it comes from after that, we’ve always been of the view that the British Government has to step up for most of this. They can’t just wash their hands and say this is a block grant thing.

#Day322 without the #InjuredPension



WAVE Injured Group meet Laura Kuenssberg Political Editor for the BBC at the Palace of Westminster



Funding barrier cleared



On to the next stage to see the scheme opening#LetRightBeDone#TheLongLongRoad pic.twitter.com/KGe4p0XECA — WAVE Trauma Centre (@WAVETrauma) April 17, 2021

“The Injured Group would always have seen this pension and other mechanisms within Stormont House (Agreement) as being within the remit of the main government at Westminster. They were in charge for most of the Troubles so they need to look after the legacy themselves.”

A letter sent on behalf of the Executive Office stated that “the payment is an entitlement as indicated by the court, and regardless of whether it comes from Westminster or from our block grant, it will be paid when it is due”.

Paul said that victims’ money had been “played against” other vital services including education and health.

“Stormont was put in a difficult position but, again, Stormont will argue that this was done to them by Westminster – that it was brought in through Westminster Legislation, therefore, Westminster should pay for it,” he said.

“I can understand that argument, but the other argument is that this was agreed on in the Stormont House Agreement in 2014 by the parties.”

He said that victims had been forced to bring their campaign to Westminster when the Assembly collapsed following the RHI scandal.

“The only reason why we brought it to Westminster was because there was no Stormont,” he said.

“The plain and simple fact is it would never have been agreed at Stormont. This would not be happening if it hadn’t moved to Westminster. We had people there working behind the scenes to try and find a way to get this onto the government’s agenda, which was difficult.”

He added: “They were all forced into it – they were forced into by ourselves and our allies around the place.”