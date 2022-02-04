WE SAY: Truss visit sent what message?

THE blustering and preposterous Lord Frost has exited the Protocol drama, stage hard right. Now the nakedly ambitious but gormless Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has taken over the baton and the self-styled Brexit Boadicea has just completed her first visit to the North.

Her choices were distinctly odd, to say the least, and given the legendary mendacity of the British over the EU debacle, worth keeping an eye on.



Ms Truss met the First and deputy First Minister because there was simply nothing else she could do, given the nature of the office. The fact that she declined to meet Alliance and the SDLP suggests that she might happily have bodyswerved Sinn Féin too had she been able to get away with it.



In order to get a sense of how the Protocol is “inflicting untold financial damage on the economy here” (spoiler: it isn’t) an independent supermarket in the middle of Lisburn was selected for a visit because the owner was willing to outline how he was struggling to source some goods from the UK. What was left unsaid was that a 20-second walk down the main drag of Bow Street would have brought her to a Tesco Express which is clearly experiencing none of the woes that is plaguing its near-neighbour.



Next up was a visit to the Orange Order, where the Foreign Secretary lent a sympathetic ear to Grand Secretary Mervyn Gibson, whose passionate opposition to the Protocol – but not to Brexit – has been well documented. It was a passion he elaborated on in a later interview with Radio Ulster’s Talkback when he instanced an example of the travails the people of the North are undergoing by recalling that a UK-based Christian Easter egg company told him they don’t do deliveries to Belfast.



The Tory minister’s meeting with the Orange Order raised more than a few eyebrows here, and as Mr Gibson was clearly in ebullient form when speaking on the wireless about the encounter, she has clearly been deliberately patting unionists on the head. But unionists would do well to remember how often the Tories have talked the talked to them before walking the walk – only in the wrong direction. Witness Boris Johnson’s jolly exhortation to businesses here to “bin’ customs forms if a border appears in the Irish Sea. No forms have yet been binned.



But it was the refusal of Ms Truss to meet Manufacturing NI that spoke most eloquently of the Protocol reality. The representative body of the factory floor two weeks ago ranked the Protocol as the least of the challenges facing them in the post-Brexit era. Identified as the biggest problem was recruitment, and no marks for identifying what has prompted the crisis in recruitment that is currently besetting sectors right across the economy.



So... a meeting with Paul Givan and Michelle O’Neill, at which the Foreign Secretary could speak only cross-community platitudes, and a chat with a Lisburn mini-mart and the Orange Order. If that’s meant to be a message, the DUP should heed it.