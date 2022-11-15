Tullymore Information Day helps those facing a tough winter

THE Upper Andersonstown Community Forum have held a successful community information day.



The event saw community initiatives and statutory agencies come together under the one roof to provide information on the services they offer including help with bus pass applications, information on housing and community safety.



Michael George, Director at the Community Forum, thanked those behind the initiative.



“Events like this help especially in the cost of living crisis that we are facing at the minute,” he said.



“We are more than happy that we could facilitate this. Cllr Áine McCabe came to us having discussed it with the agencies and we were more than happy to come on board.



“People have been calling in, getting information and a few freebies. It is a win-win for everyone.”



Michael told us that the response to the event had been 'phenomenal' and allowed them to share the message about their work further than their normal service users.



“We have a big group who come here on a regular basis but this has allowed us to develop a network.



“There has been a lot of talk about creating hubs this winter for people who are afraid to put their heating on. The more centres who are doing events like this, the better as it breaks up that social isolation and helps us reach those within our community who we wouldn’t normally see.”



Cllr Áine McCabe added: “As a local councillor, I am wedded in community development. Tullymore do great work and it was a no-brainer to partner with them for this event.



“There has been a great buzz, people are delighted to get out and see the statutory agencies face to face. They are telling me that they haven’t been able to get in contact with them so this gives them the opportunity to talk through the issues they are facing.



“Having spoken to a number of people today, I am going to follow up with them and see what I can do to help as a local councillor.”



Cllr McCabe said that Andersonstown has an aging population and that many of those in the area are concerned about this winter.



“We want to try and do our best along with the like of Tullymore and the statutory agencies to make sure that people are getting what they are entitled to, if we can ease that burden by informing people of benefits that they might not have been aware that they are entitled to then that is all the better.”