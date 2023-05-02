Tullymore providing books for toddlers after service cuts

BOOKS: Michael George with staff and kids from Tullymore Daycare and some of the books which have been donated

THE Upper Andersonstown Community Forum have launched a programme to give free books to young parents after the service was axed at the beginning of April.

The 'Book Start Baby' programme, which provides one or two books for every baby born, was axed by the Department of Education earlier this month with the Department citing "extremely challenging" budget concerns. The move has left the North the only part of the UK not to have the service.

Also included in the new-baby service were infant essentials and vital health information for parents.

So far this year the Department has made a range of drastic cuts to educational programmes including cutting holiday hunger payments – a move which impacts on 96,000 children. Counselling for primary school children under the Happy Healthy Minds programme was also cut as was the 'Engage' programme, which helped children with learning post-Covid. Other services and programmes have also been lost such as Sharing The Learning and Extended Schools funding.

To help mitigate some of the effects of these cuts Michael George, Director of Upper Andersonstown Community Forum, said they had been building a collection of children's books which parents will be able to receive at the centre for free.

"The real serious cuts organisations across the North are facing prompted us to begin this," said Michael. "We saw the cuts to holiday hunger payments, to these books and other services and the axe was being taken to the most deprived.

"We spoke to users of the centre and we know about the bonding, development and security parents can have when they read with their children during their early years. We asked a lot of our great user groups here and books have been donated and bought for the programme by people here. Our plan is that we'll put a pack together for anyone who contacts us and the packs will be based around age ranges. We're expecting to get a lot of books coming in for up to one year of age at the moment."

Extended Schools, Engage, Healthy Happy Minds, Book Start Baby, Holiday Hunger…the list goes on but ultimately we should be ashamed. The children and young people most impacted by these decisions are those we cannot afford to fail. We are stockpiling more issues for the future. https://t.co/HTHYgs41Bj — Fergal McFerran (@FergalMcFerran) April 20, 2023

Michael said that due to the wide-ranging cuts which have affected the community sector in recent months staff at Tullymore were also facing the prospect of unemployment and as such some were there on three month contracts. Michael said despite these pressures they would continue to provide services to the community.

“The people here and our staff are facing possible unemployment but we’re not going to let our user groups here down. We’ve fantastic programmes here including our Early Years Daycare and want to give any bit of support we can do.

“We don’t want people forced into the decision of having to buy food or books for their young ones, as the choice will be food, so whatever we can do as a community centre to help we will do.”

Michael said once again it was people who were struggling the most who were being hit the hardest by Tory austerity.

“These cuts are attacking the most struggling in our community and the cuts are attacking the community resources who are trying to help. West Belfast in particular has always supported its community and residents and Tullymore has always been at the centre of the Andersonstown community. What we’re doing here is a small gesture and we hope it helps and we’ll facilitate doing this as much as we can for as long as we can.”

Michael said a youth team at Tullymore were already organised to deliver the books to anyone who asks for them which they can do by contacting Roisin McLaughlin at the centre either by calling in or emailing r.mclaughlin@uacf.ie.

Michael also said parents can choose to keep the books or return them after they’ve used them and he added that if anyone has any early years books in the house they weren’t using they could donate them to the centre.

Michael said these cuts had only affected people in the North and this programme wasn’t being taken away from parents anywhere else in the UK.

“People are now being made to feel like they’re asking for things which they are entitled to. Week after week people are being hit by new cuts from this book programme, to ending meals over the summer and who knows what else they have planned? We need our own government back and an end to this protest about the Protocol. The Protocol protest doesn’t protect the community, it doesn’t help those most vulnerable and it doesn’t do anything to support local communities who are really struggling.”