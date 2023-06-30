Murdered Turf Lodge teen Leo Norney 'entirely innocent': Inquest

THE niece of a Turf Lodge teen shot dead by the British Army has said that her uncle's "good reputation has been restored" after an inquest found that he was an "entirely innocent man".

Leo Norney (17) was shot dead by a member of the Black Watch regiment on 13 September 1975 soon after he left a black taxi. The soldier who shot him, L/Cpl John Ross MacKay, died in 2015. The inquest heard that MacKay had gone out that night "to waste someone".

Speaking after the judgement this afternoon, Leo's niece Linda Norney welcomed the Coroner’s findings.

"Leo was only a boy of 17. He had just got out of a taxi and was going to meet his girlfriend," she said. "Leo was not armed. He did not pose a threat to anyone. He was shot in cold blood and his shooting is unjustified.

"However the British army did not just kill Leo. They also murdered his good name. Later that night after the soldiers returned to their base, they concocted a false story which blackened Leo’s name for almost 50 years. They said that Leo was a gunman and that Leo had opened fire on them.

There was applause at Belfast Coroner’s Court from the family of Belfast teenager Leo Norney as a coroner found he was “entirely innocent” and was deliberately shot dead by a soldier in September 1975. pic.twitter.com/dvIIP3AdNG — Rebecca Black (@RBlackPA) June 30, 2023

"Today, that narrative has been exposed for the deceit and lies that it is, and Leo’s good reputation has been restored. It is sad that it was necessary for my family to have to pursue this for so long, but the British Army left our family with no alternative. Had they had the courage and moral decency to tell the truth in 1975 then this process would not have been necessary.

"Today my family fondly remembers Leo for what he was: an innocent, good hearted, happy go lucky teenage boy.

"We also remember today Leo’s parents; his father Francis died prematurely aged 50 due to the heartbreak he suffered by Leo’s death and his mother, Annie, who campaigned endlessly until her death to clear Leo’s name."

Inquest into the killing of Belfast youth 17yr old Leo Norney in 1975 concluded as coroner finds Black Watch soldier McKay deliberately killed Leo Norney. He went out that night to 'waste someone' — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) June 30, 2023

The Norney family’s solicitor of Fearghal Shiels of Madden & Finucane said: “This is another clear illustration that the inquest system continues to work for families seeking the truth as to how their loved ones died. It is an open and transparent process where documents are scrutinised and witnesses are publicly examined against all of the available independent and objective evidence.

"Today’s findings are not unique. It is the latest in a series of inquests in which unlawful state killings have been exposed and state cover-ups unravelled and no one needs to look any further for the true reason why the British Government is intent in pushing through legislation to end other similar inquests.”