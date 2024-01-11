Two arrested after car stolen and driven erratically on Springfield Road

TWO people have been arrested following a vehicle pursuit in West Belfast in the early of Thursday morning.

At approximately 3.20am this morning, police were on patrol in the Springfield Road area when officers noticed a car being driven erratically and signalled for it to stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit ensued in the area of the Falls Road. He eventually abandoned the car in the Mica Drive area leaving a female passenger in the vehicle.

Police later found that the car had been stolen earlier in the evening from an address in Woodbourne Court, in a creeper-style burglary.

A man, aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking in which the vehicle is driven dangerously, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

A woman, aged in her 30s was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking in which the vehicle is driven dangerously and possession of a class A and B controlled drugs. Both remain in custody assisting police with enquiries at this time.

Inspector Róisín Brown said: “These arrests happened because local officers were out being visible during the early hours of the morning, proactively patrolling the area in order to keep the community safe.

"We know how emotive dangerous driving is within this community in West Belfast, and how personal a crime burglary is. The reckless driving of these two individual could have caused serious harm to another member of public so I commend police for their quick actions.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the car or anyone with footage that could assist with enquiries to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 149 11/01/24.”