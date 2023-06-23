Jail for pair who fired sub-machine gun at SF election poster

HOMEMADE: The firearm which was recovered by the police

TWO North Belfast men have been sentenced for possession of a weapon, ammunition and firing the weapon at a Sinn Féin election poster.

Matthew Charles Johnston (42) of Carrick Hill received a four year sentence as well as being subject to a Terrorism Notification Order for ten years.

Eamonn Hutchinson (42) of Princes Dock Street was sentenced to three years with half to be served in prison and the other on license.

On 28 November 2017 the pair were observed test firing a homemade submachine gun very similar to the Ingram 11 model in the Westlink/Carlisle Road area which they fired at an election poster of North Belfast MP John Finucane.

GUN: The weapon had a collapsible stock and was found with an assortment of ammunition

A hearing in 2018 found that follow-up searches led to the discovery of a submachine gun and a large quantity of ammunition as well as a collapsible stock for the weapon.

The pair previously pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances and Johnston admitted possessing a large assortment of ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing in suspicious circumstances ammunition for military use capable of penetrating armour plating, and possessing articles for use in terrorism.

The weapon was found to be homemade and incapable of firing automatically or semi-automatically. It was reported to be in poor condition and only able to fire when a round was manually loaded into its chamber.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton said: “Today’s outcome follows a surveillance operation on 28 November 2017.

“That evening, the pair were observed test-firing an ‘Ingram 11’ type sub-machine gun. This was in the Westlink/Carlisle Road area of Belfast. A subsequent search of Johnston’s home address uncovered a large quantity of ammunition, some of which was armour-piercing. A collapsible stock was also recovered from the address that was compatible for use with the sub-machine gun.

“The two were arrested and, in April 2021, both pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances. Johnston also pleaded guilty to additional offences, including possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances and possession of articles for use in terrorism.”

BULLETS: An assortment of ammunition was found

Detective Chief Inspector Hamilton continued: “Officers from our Terrorism Investigation Unit remain totally committed to investigating and disrupting terrorist activity. Our aim will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm, and we will continue, with your support, to tackle those intent on bringing weapons and violence to our doorstep.

“I’m keen to encourage anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact us on 101”.