Two men attacked by masked gang 'armed with hammers'

SMASHED UP: The damaged vehicle in the grounds of the RVH

TWO men have driven themselves to the Royal Victoria Hospital after being attacked by masked men “armed with hammers”.

The victims reported that they were “approached by approximately five or six masked men” while in a parked vehicle in Conway Street and attacked at approximately 3:30pm.

A blue Audi with damage to the front and back window was seen on the grounds of the hospital. A police spokesperson confirmed the two men "made their way to hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.”

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1327 of 08/03/23.”