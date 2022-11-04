Two teens hospitalised after being knocked down on Halloween night

INCIDENT: Two teenage boys were taken to hospital after they were knocked down outside the Andersonstown Leisure Centre on Halloween Night

TWO teenage boys were taken to hospital after they were knocked down outside the Andersonstown Road on Halloween night.

The incident happened just before 6pm close to the Andersonstown Leisure Centre.

The police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police in West Belfast attended the scene of a road traffic collision on the Andersonstown Road on Monday 31st October.

"It was reported that a grey Vauxhall Astra car was in collision with two teenage boys shortly before 6pm close to the nearby Andersonstown Leisure Centre.

"Both boys were taken to hospital for treatment following the collision and the driver was spoken to by police at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to contact them at Woodbourne station on 101, quoting reference number 1702 31/10/22."