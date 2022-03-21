Paul on the ground at Ukrainian border to help distribute West Belfast aid

AID DELIVERY: Donations received by Foodstock were distributed on the ground at the Romanian border with Ukraine

FRESH from hand delivering aid to those in need in Ukraine, Foodstock’s Paul Doherty has said that his focus now is on getting much-needed medical aid to the stricken country.

After filling a HGV lorry with goods collected by the Andersonstown Road foodbank, last week Paul made the arduous journey to the Romanian border to assist in the distribution of the aid which had been donated from people across West Belfast and further afield.

“What we encountered when we got there made it all worthwhile,” he said.

“As soon as the aid which we had brought from West Belfast drove into the warehouse close to the border, there were lorries coming from Ukraine and offloading priority items from our truck and getting them out into towns and villages where they were needed.

“There was also a stadium close by where people had been staying and some of the aid was directed there. It was striking seeing the despair in people coming across the border.

“These are people whose lives have been turned upside down by what is going on over there and it is pretty shocking.”

UNLOADING: The HGV lorry which left Andersonstown last week, unloading at the Romanian border with Ukraine

Paul said that from speaking to people who were crossing the border, they were very grateful for what they were receiving.

“People were picking up aid from us and seeing messages of support and solidarity. They were absolutely devastated and didn’t know what the future held for their families.

“Many of those people who crossed that border had young children, as do I and I can’t begin to comprehend what they are going through.

“The Ukrainian people are very proud. We had tents with soup, food and warm clothes. People were going into their pockets wanting to pay. We were saying to them that we just want to help.

“As soon as I arrived, a father and his young son had crossed the border. People brought them in because they were cold. It was minus 17 outside and they had crossed the barren land.

“The young boy had autism and was really struggling.”

COLD: Paul Doherty said that temperatures reached as low as minus 17 Celsius while people were crossing the border

From that experience, Paul met with a number of NGOs who are working on the ground to see what the priority items are which they need such as sensory items and disabled aids.

“There are people who have remained in Ukraine because they are struggling. They don’t have wheelchairs, they don’t have walking aids and such.

“Right away, we set up a group here in Belfast with the view to sending over another lorry with these devices and aids. We are looking at getting sensory items and such across but there is still a lot of work to be done on that.”

While at the border, Paul said he met three Ukrainian women who had arrived to collect aid for their towns and villages while their husbands were fighting to defend their area.

“The women went out in the vans to collect medical aid, food and warm clothing which was needed. You could see the urgency, the fear in their faces and there was a lot of distress with people coming in not knowing what lies ahead.”

DONATIONS: Schools, community groups and individuals from across the city donated items to Foodstock's appeal

Paul said that a lot of aid is being turned away from the port at Dover and called into question the UK’s response to the tragic events.

“The UK government have a lot of history when it comes to poor humanitarian responses. I commend Micheál Martin’s response, certainly within the last week.

“The UK government need to follow suit. In the last few days I have had people come to me offering to open up their homes to Ukrainian people. The people of West Belfast wanting to open up their homes to those in need has been entirely positive.

“While I was in Ukraine I was even getting messages from people back home offering up the likes of holiday homes for people to stay in. People are seeing these distressing scenes and they want to help as best they can.

“For me, it was remarkable that we were able to have that lorry sitting in Andytown one day, then it passed through all of those regions and just before reaching Ukraine we passed through some very treacherous conditions.

"Only for the expertise of our Romanian driver, Pompilio who navigated us through these snowy mountains, we made it safely and I would like to thank the people of West Belfast for all of their donations,” he added.