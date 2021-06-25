Ulster Ladies Junior Football Championship: Antrim aiming for an Oak Leaf three-peat

Saoirse Tennyson will miss out on Saturday due to a hamstring injury

Ulster Ladies Junior Football Championship final

Antrim v Derry (Saturday, 5pm, Davitt Park)



ANTRIM Ladies will be hoping it isn’t a case of third time lucky for their rivals as they seek a hat-trick of wins over Derry in Saturday’s Ulster Ladies JFC final at Davitt’s.

The Saffrons defeated Derry 2-11 to 1-7 at Augher in the Junior Championship last November before losing out to Wicklow in the All-Ireland semi-final.

They opened their Division Four campaign with an impressive 5-10 to 3-4 win over Derry in Celtic Park, but lost out to both Louth and Leitrim in their remaining fixtures.

The Ulster rivals will meet again in the forthcoming All-Ireland series and manager Emma Kelly says the Saffrons must progress up the ranks if they are to face new challenges from other counties.

“We are set to play Derry again next month in the All-Ireland so that will be three times in eight weeks or so,” said Kelly.

“That happened us a couple of years ago with Fermanagh – we were sick of the sight of each other.

“We played them maybe five times in the one year. They’ve been relegated to Division Four for next year so we’ll be facing them again.

“We’ll be playing the same teams until we get ourselves promoted from either the Junior Championship or Division Four.”

However, Kelly also added that their prior wins against her native Derry will count for little when the teams reoppose this Saturday.

“I didn’t think Derry played the way they can when they played us in the first round,” added the Antrim boss.

“We need to put in a much better performance this weekend than we managed in the first round. Derry won’t be a walkover.

“As I’ve said to the players, any games we’ve played in the past is in the past. Derry have a few new players in and we’ve lost a few who played in Celtic Park. It is a final and anything can happen in a final.”

One of the players who will be missing on Saturday is St Paul’s ace Saoirse Tennyson who picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Derry last month.

Aoibhean Enright (Gort na Móna) is also out with an ankle injury while Maria Hanna (St Paul’s) has a back problem and is unlikely to feature.

On the plus side, Antrim are set to welcome back vice-captain Grainne McLoughlin for Saturday’s clash after the Glenavy star missed the League campaign while Meabh Blaney (St Brigid’s) has returned to the panel.

Antrim defeated Derry in the League last month

“We’ve got a fair few injuries, but you’ve also got restrictions easing and wedding are back on,” stated Kelly.

“Everyone’s wedding which was cancelled seems to be happening over the next few weeks.

“Some players don’t have a free wedding between hen parties and weddings!

“We started four months late and now the Championship and the club season is going to be crammed into the next four months or so.

“It is going to be hard on the players. Some players will have to miss out some games.

“Hopefully, next year, everything will be back to normal and we can have a proper split between the county and club season. It gives the girls a chance to focus without being pulled in every direction.

“Everyone is in the same boat, but at least we are getting games so we can’t complain too much.”