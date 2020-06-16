Ulster Rugby release info to season ticket holders

ULSTER Rugby has this week submitted its plans for a phased return to training to the NI Executive, with a view to enabling the squad to train together by the end of June and participate in closed doors matches at Aviva Stadium – as proposed by the IRFU – from the weekend of August 22.

With the increasing likelihood that the 2019/20 Guinness PRO14 season will be concluded behind closed doors, Ulster Rugby has also outlined how this affects Season Ticket holders and those who bought tickets to Guinness PRO14 fixtures which remain postponed.

Season Ticket holders will be entitled to claim an account credit of 20 per cent of the value of their Season Ticket whilst purchasers of tickets to individual matches will be able to claim a full refund. Game Pass holders – Ulster Rugby’s Half Season Ticket – will be entitled to claim a 50 per cent account credit. All claims must be made to the club by Tuesday, June 30.

Following the June 30 deadline, any outstanding credit / refund amount will be gratefully received by Ulster Rugby and will go towards ensuring that the club is in as strong a position as possible to return when the time is right. Full details and instructions have been communicated to supporters via email.

Ulster Rugby CEO, Jonny Petrie (pictured above), said: “In the unprecedented circumstances we all find ourselves in as a result of Coronavirus, it is important that we as a club make decisions which place the long-term interests of our supporters at the forefront.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of our supporters – and in particular our dedicated Season Ticket holders – who have shown great patience and understanding as we continue to work through what is in no doubt the most difficult situation we are likely to face as an organisation.

“It is heartening to see how they have chosen to stand up and support us at this time.”

2020/21 Season Membership

Due to the introduction of social distancing measures at sporting events for some time to come, Ulster Rugby has taken the decision not to offer a traditional Season Ticket in 2020/21.

Instead, the club will be launching its new club membership – #TogetherUlster – the many benefits of which include priority access to match tickets as they become available. Keep an eye on the website and social media channels for more details.

All existing Season Ticket holders will retain their rights and benefits for the 2021/22 season when the club expects to reintroduce a Season Ticket offering.