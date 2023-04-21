Ulster's first LGBTQ+ GAA club to celebrate first anniversary on Saturday

ULSTER'S first LGBTQ+ GAA club are set to celebrate their first anniversary on Saturday.

Aeracha Uladh formed in April 2022 have made West Belfast their home. The club is an LGBTQ+ inclusive GAA club and are the second in the world – with the other club located in Dublin.

Aeracha Uladh welcomes everyone with all abilities, and all genders to play together during the training session which takes place in the Falls Park on Tuesday evenings.

The inclusive and welcoming club, which has over 70+ registered members, was recently nominated for the friendly facilitator GNI award.

On Saturday, a range of celebratory events will take place to mark the significant milestone including a Football Blitz, a raffle with fantastic prizes, entertainment, stalls from local charities and businesses and facilities for food and refreshment.

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ 1 year of Aeracha Uladh 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️



Come celebrate with us for our first anniversary fun day GAA Blitz!



This 5 a side GAA tournament is hosted by AU in west Belfast at Lámh Dhearg on Saturday 22nd April and is open to all abilities! 🏐



We encourage you to enter a team of 5 pic.twitter.com/RmAJobaIGD — Aeracha Uladh (@AerachaUladh) March 22, 2023

A spokesperson from Aeracha Uladh said: “With the community at the heart of Aeracha Uladh GAC’s ethos, we will have representatives from the community, charities, athletic teams, and businesses who have supported us over the last year.

“Teams from all over Ireland, including from other sports disciplines will be up on the day to show support and participate in the day's fun.”

The historic club will hold the special day at Lámh Dhearg GAC between 1pm and 4pm.