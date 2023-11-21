Students put vital work of charity in focus

ULSTER University’s Screen Production students are shooting a moving mental health documentary highlighting the remarkable work of a North Belfast charity

The students and graduates have collaborated to create a film that offers a poignant and informative look at the outstanding work of North Belfast mental health charity, TAMHI (Tackling Awareness of Mental Health Issues).

The documentary looks at the origins of TAMHI and its mission to promote positive mental health and wellbeing in local communities and schools throughout North Belfast and beyond. By harnessing the power of play and sport, particularly football, TAMHI is making a real difference in an area that has been recognised for having one the highest suicide rates in Europe.

At the heart of the documentary is the build-up to TAMHI’s charity ‘United for United’ football match which took place in June at Cliftonville's Solitude stadium.

This significant event, the brainchild of TAMHI Youth Coordinator Mickey Meehan and TAMHI CEO Joe Donnelly, saw local teams Crusaders and Cliftonville join forces to play against a team of Manchester United Legends, including football greats like Brian McClair, Wes Brown and Jaap Stam. Playing alongside them were local comedians Shane Todd and Ciaran Bartlett and a number of local footballers and community volunteers.

The charity football match, sponsored by Ulster University and a number of local organisations, was a resounding success with the stadium filled to capacity and much needed funds raised for TAMHI’s ambitious upcoming projects. These funds will not only bolster TAMHI's efforts but will also pave the way for similar programmes in Great Britain.

Joe Donnelly, founder and Chief Executive of TAMHI, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to work with Ulster University students on our Manchester United short documentary. Teaming up with Ulster University gave us access to an amazing team of talented students who have really captured TAMHI’s story, as well as the story about the Manchester United Legends game.

“Ulster University is in the heart of North Belfast where we are based, they have been amazing with TAMHI as they align with our values around the importance of mental health and using sport as tool to unite communities, especially within North Belfast in particular as we have huge issues around suicide and prescription usage for depression and anxiety.

“We are extremely grateful for Ulster University’s belief in our United Legends game and the belief they continue to show in TAMHI.”

Dr Mark Benson, lecturer in Screen Production at Ulster University, said: "The TAMHI documentary project is a perfect combination of Ulster University's commitment to engaging with local organisations and the production focus of UU's Screen Production degree.

"I was delighted to see so many of our students volunteering to get involved with TAMHI and very pleased to see them putting the skills they learn on their course into action with this very worthwhile endeavour. I hope to see many more collaborations of this kind in the years to come."