Education strikes continue over pay and conditions

STRIKE: Unite education workers outside St Gerard's school on the first day of their seven day strike

WORKERS who are members of UNITE are taking part in seven days of strike action over the Education Department’s budget, pay and conditions.

The strikes began on 15 June and follows a ballot for industrial action in which 94 per cent of members voted in favour to strike.

Strikes have been taking place in numerous schools including St Gerard’s on the Blacks Road. As well as striking over pay and conditions workers have also taken action over the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris’ budget which has seen the Education Authority make a wide range of cuts to school holiday hunger payments, programmes such as Happy Healthy Minds and also cuts to the budget for Special Needs Teachers by 50 per cent – down to £11 million.

The strike involves more than 700 education workers and will extend for seven weekdays. Schools across the North are likely to experience significant disruption including school bus drivers, escorts and maintenance workers, catering staff, classroom assistants, playground supervisors, school administrative staff, cleaners, building supervisors and ground maintenance staff.

Orla Boyle an education worker at St Gerard’s said: “We’re striking today because the Department of Education failed to provide pay grading and improvements in pay. We feel that the cost of living is beyond breaking point now. I have this full-time job, a second job and I study part-time. A lot of the people I work with have children and are really struggling.

“I have been struggling to pay the bills and survive month to month. The job we do in schools is really important. We look after kids, some of whom have really severe special needs. We do a magnificent job and we know that. We’re valued by teachers and principals and parents but it doesn’t feel like we’re valued when it comes to our pay and our conditions."