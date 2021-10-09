Universal Credit cut will hit South Belfast hard: Hanna.

SOUTH Belfast SDLP representatives have hit out at the British Government’s decision to proceed with the removal of the Universal Credit uplift, highlighting how this cut will have a devastating impact on families and the local economy here.

The British Government withdrew the uplift on Wednesday, at a time when living costs are on the rise and businesses are struggling to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The cut will have a stark impact in South Belfast which had the highest levels of Universal Credit claimant rises in the North during the pandemic and represents a loss of £7m in UC money to the local economy in South Belfast.

South Belfast MP Claire Hanna said: “This cut to Universal Credit will not only have a catastrophic impact on families who are reliant on it, a third of whom are in work, but it also significantly undermines efforts to stimulate spending on local high streets.

“Evidence shows that welfare benefits are spent promptly in local shops and businesses and the removal of this £20 a week uplift represents a £7m annual loss to businesses throughout South Belfast."

5.5 million families woke up £1040-a-year worse off as their universal credit was cut.



While they were sleeping, the secretary of state for work and pensions was doing karaoke. pic.twitter.com/8OSEN5lwNc — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) October 6, 2021

Ms Hanna added that the uplift has been a lifeline for many and said that by putting money in people’s pockets, it has also helped to support local businesses who have been impacted during the pandemic.

“There is an even greater contradiction when we take into consideration the Government’s so-called ‘levelling-up agenda’ and efforts to stimulate spending in the local economy with the Department of Economy here giving every adult in Northern Ireland a £100 voucher to be spent on the local high street," she continued.

“This cut is regressive, it impacts families, communities and local businesses who are being hit from all ends when we also take into account the sky-rocketing energy prices and the end of furlough, storing up poverty related health and education problems for the future. It is penny wise and pound foolish.

“The Government’s decision to increase Universal Credit at the beginning of the pandemic was a clear recognition that social security was not sufficient and this remains the case today.”

Her South Belfast party colleague, Matthew O’Toole MLA, added: “The Stormont Executive, and the Communities Minister in particular, need to step up and deliver a plan that uses devolution to actually protect people here.

"The SDLP opposed the introduction of Universal Credit when others in the Assembly ushered it in and now see this cut landing alongside the payment of the bedroom tax by many."