Queen's strike over pension and pay moves closer after ballot

Queen's and Ulster universities are amongst 58 universities that will be faced with strike action by staff between December 1 and 3.

Earlier this month, University and College Union (UCU) members backed strike action in two separate ballots, one over pension cuts and one over pay and working conditions.

In the pension ballot, 76 per cent of UCU members who voted backed strike action and 88 per cent voted in favour of action short of strike.

In the pay and working conditions ballot 70.1 per cent backed strike action with 84.9 per cent voting for action short of strike (both options were available on the paper).

Academics at Queen's and Ulster Universities are amongst staff at 33 universities who will take strike action over pay and conditions, as well as pensions.

Last week UCU wrote to employer representatives, Universities UK and the Universities and Colleges Employers Association, setting out how university bosses could avoid strike action before Christmas.

It said employers are refusing to revoke pension cuts or to acknowledge issues such as casualisation of labour.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "Strikes over three consecutive days are set to hit university campuses next month unless employers get round the table and take staff concerns over pension cuts, pay and working conditions seriously.

"UCU has repeatedly asked employers to meet with us to try to resolve these disputes. But while we set out pragmatic solutions that could halt widespread disruption to UK campuses, university bosses refuse to revoke unnecessary, swingeing pension cuts or even to negotiate on issues like casualisation and the unbearably high workloads that blight higher education.

"A resolution to this dispute is simple. But if employers remain intent on slashing pensions and exploiting staff who have kept this sector afloat during a pandemic then campuses will face strike action before Christmas, which will escalate into spring with reballots and further industrial action."

The Universities and Colleges Employers’ Association said: “UCU members need to understand that any industrial action aimed at harming students is an unrealistic attempt to try to force all 146 employers to reopen the concluded 2021-22 national pay round and improve on an outcome that is for most of these institutions already at the very limit of what is affordable.”

Universities UK said: “Universities will put in place measures to minimise the impact on students, other staff and the wider university community and will ensure that students can continue to learn and receive support.”

Meanwhile, Queen's University is set to host a referendum on whether or not to back the strike.

Support for the strike will be put to a vote on Tuesday and Wednesday (November 23 and 24).