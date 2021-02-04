Unlucky for some: Resident hit with £200 Covid bingo fine

THERE have been fresh calls for people to continue to follow the Covid-19 regulations and to stay at home unless it is necessary after hundreds of people travelled from across Belfast on Tuesday to purchase bingo books at a house in the lower Falls.

Photos which appeared on social media showed hundreds of people queueing at a garden gate in Leeson Street to purchase books for a Facebook bingo. However, unlucky for some this resulted in the PSNI issuing a £200 fine for a breach of the Covid-19 regulations.

The concept developed at the beginning of the first lockdown in March 2020 when bingo halls were closed and people looked for ways to entertain themselves while staying at home.

Social distancing means keeping a safe space between yourself and other people who are not from your household, in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

It's also important to wash your hands well and often and wear a face covering. https://t.co/1JiSKbQ8kF @niexecutive @healthdpt pic.twitter.com/UbEUqhKFod — nidirect (@nidirect) January 23, 2021

Across Belfast many areas organised street bingos for local residents which led to the development of the social media based games.

Almost a year later the games have become so popular that some often have weekly prize pots of close to £40,000.

In a statement a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received reports of possible breaches of Covid 19 regulations in the Leeson Street area of West Belfast on Tuesday 2nd February.

“Officers attended and spoke to one person who was issued a COV4 fine of £200.

“It is disappointing and frustrating that some people continue to disregard clear and specific advice, guidance and warnings issued by police, the Health Minister and others but police will continue in our efforts to implement the Health Protection Regulations.”